The Marlins’ young and old play a hand in victory over Mets

1:13 Kellyanne Conway attends GOP fundraiser in Miami Pause

1:01 Dashcam shows violent bus crash

0:50 Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse

1:11 Traffic trouble in downtown Miami makes for bridge fight

1:10 'Winnie the loggerhead' goes back to the sea

1:24 Tour a "cat cafe" in Japan

0:36 Man gets hit by bus, gets up and walks casually into bar

1:57 Fact Check: The Senate Health Care Plan

1:04 Tasty mango smoothie treat to beat the South Florida heat