The Marlins placed pitcher Brad Ziegler on the 10-day disabled list with a back strain. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

June 22, 2017 3:09 PM

Marlins place Brad Ziegler on DL, reinstate Junichi Tazawa

By Clark Spencer

The Marlins have placed struggling reliever Brad Ziegler on the 10-day disabled list with a right back strain and reinstated reliever Junichi Tazawa from the DL.

Ziegler has gone 1-2 with a 6.52 ERA, allowing 21 earned runs in 29 innings and a WHIP of 1.828.

In his last two outings, Ziegler gave up five earned runs on eight hits, including a home run, in just 1 2/3 innings.

Tazawa also struggled early before landing on the DL with rib cage inflammation. In 16 relief appearances with the Marlins, Tazawa went 1-1 with a 6.60 ERA.

Ziegler and Tazawa were two of the Marlins’ offseason free agent signings, with Ziegler getting a two-year deal for $16 million and Tazawa landing a two-year contract worth $12 million.

