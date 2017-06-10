Giancarlo Stanton leaves game after being hit by pitch

PITTSBURGH -- Oft-injured Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton left Saturday’s game at PNC Park after being struck by a pitch on his right wrist.
Stanton was hit by a Trevor Williams pitch in the first inning and immediately winced in pain as he made his way to first. After being examined by the Marlins trainer and manager Don Mattingly, Stanton came out and angrily slammed his helmet against his leg as he entered the dugout.
Stanton, who has hit 16 homers and is hitting .288, has managed to avoid injury this season.
But he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He was hit in the face with a pitch in 2014 and broke the hamate bone in his left hand the following year. He’s also undergone arthroscopic knee surgery.
On Saturday, Williams had already thrown one inside pitch during the at-bat before hitting him with a second, a 95 mph fastball.
The Marlins could ill afford to lose a player of Stanton’s stature for any length of time. They’re already missing three-fourths of their starting infield due to injuries.
Stanton is in the third year of a 13-year, $325 million contract, the richest in North American pro sports. Thursday marked the seventh anniversary of Stanton’s big-league debut with the Marlins. On Saturday, Stanton displayed his raw power, blasting a 449-foot home run over the batter’s eye in center at PNC Park.
