Marlins waste Jeff Locke’s strong debut in loss to Arizona Diamondbacks

The bullpen couldn’t lock it down.
After Jeff Locke made a striking first impression in his Marlins debut, the bullpen allowed his performance to go to waste in a 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.
Locke came out in the sixth with a 2-0 lead. And then poof.
It was another discouraging night for a Marlins relief corps that figured to be one of the team’s strong suits. But it has not turned out that way. The bullpen’s ERA of 4.10 going in ranked ninth in the NL. It didn’t improve any Thursday.
The Marlins took a 2-0 lead in the third with the help of a fielding error. Giancarlo Stanton’s single scored one run and a second crossed the plate when right fielder Chris Owings couldn’t come up with the ball. For Stanton, it was the 578th RBI of his career, which put him in a tie with Mike Lowell atop the Marlins’ all-time list.
Locke took a shutout into the sixth. But after giving up a two-out single to Nick Ahmed, manager Don Mattingly took him out. Locke had thrown 80 pitches, which was more than he had thrown in any of his minor-league rehab starts.
David Phelps took over and promptly gave up an RBI single to Paul Goldschmidt to reduce the Marlins’ lead to 2-1. Locke ended up allowing one run on three hits. He struck out seven and issued zero walks. But the bullpen couldn’t hold the lead.
After Kyle Barraclough walked the first two batters he faced in the eighth, Mattingly brought in Brad Ziegler, who gave up a two-run, go-ahead single to Ahmed.
Comments