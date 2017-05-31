Marlins extend winning streak to four with win over Phillies to close out the month

May wasn’t such a great month for the Marlins.

It was for Justin Bour and Dan Straily.

Bour closed out the best month of his career on Wednesday by clubbing a pair of homers in the Marlins’ 10-2 victory over the Phillies while Straily picked up his third straight win.

The outcome gave the Marlins their first four-game winning streak since July of last season and their first three-game series sweep of the Phillies since the 2012 season.

Though it ended well, it wasn’t such a hot month for the Marlins, who went 10-18 in May.

But it certainly was for Bour, who hit .347 with 11 home runs — one shy of the franchise mark for most homers in a month. Bour now has 15 home runs, one behind National League leader Scott Schebler of the Reds.

Straily wasn’t too shabby in May, either.

Straily picked up his third straight win Wednesday, holding the Phillies to one unearned run over 6 2/3 innings in which he struck out 10. For May, Straily went 3-1 with a 3.11 ERA.

Marcell Ozuna also homered for the Marlins to give him 14 on the season.

The Marlins now have three players on pace to break Gary Sheffield’s team record for most homers in a season: 42. Bour, Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton, who was held out Wednesday due to light cramping in his left hamstring, are each on pace to hit 44 or more homers.

The Marlins wasted no time getting to Phillies starter Aaron Nola, coming up with three runs in the first behind Ozuna’s two-run shot. They broke it open in the fifth when Bour hit the first of his two home runs. The first baseman blasted his second homer in the sixth.

Bour was hitting just .178 with three home runs on April 29.