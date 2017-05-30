Marlins win battle of attrition against Phillies and set stage for first series sweep of the season

It was not a safe night to be a starting pitcher at Marlins Park.

The Phillies’ Vince Velasquez was knocked in the second with an elbow injury. The Marlins’ Justin Nicolino came out after the third with a bruised finger on his throwing hand.

In the end, the Marlins won the game of attrition, handing the Phillies a 7-2 loss to run their winning streak to three straight. The Marlins will go for their first sweep of the season in Wednesday’s series finale.

They’ll put a poor month to rest in the process.

At least they’ll close out May on a high note if they can get past the Phillies, who are going backwards in a hurry in the National League East, sliding below the Marlins into the division cellar.

The night started ominously for the Phillies in the second when Velasquez was hit hard, giving up a home run to Marcell Ozuna, a double to Justin Bour and a deep fly ball to J.T. Realmuto. He didn’t throw another pitch after that, lifted with a right elbow flexor tendon injury.

Not that the Marlins’ own starter, Nicolino, lasted much longer.

Nicolino bruised a finger on his left throwing hand when he dropped down a bunt in the Marlins’ five-run third. To that point, Nicolino hadn’t allowed a hit.

But he didn’t return to the mound for the fourth. The Marlins announced his injury as day-to-day. The bullpen had to cover the final six innings, but had plenty of breathing room thanks to the Marlins’ early scoring outburst.

Giancarlo Stanton hit his team-leading 14th home run, a two-run shot off rookie reliever Mark Leiter, nephew of former Marlins pitcher Al Leiter. Realmuto drew a bases-loaded walk and J.T Riddle singled to drive in a run.