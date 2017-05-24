Christian Yelich confident he’ll be able to avoid trip to disabled list

The Marlins might have dodged a bullet with outfielder Christian Yelich, who left Tuesday night’s game with a hip flexor injury.
Both Yelich and Michael Hill, the Marlins president of baseball operations, were optimistic that it would not lead to a trip to the disabled list.
“Safe to assume,” Yelich said Wednesday, though he was not yet ready to declare that he was completely out of the woods.
Yelich was out of the lineup on Wednesday afternoon and the Marlins are off on Thursday, giving the injury more time to heal.
“He’s not worried. He’s not concerned. The trainer’s not concerned,” Hill said. “He’s already moving around 10 times better than he was [Tuesday].”
CHEN ON THE MEND
Tommy John surgery was never considered for injured starter Wei-Yin Chen — who is on the disabled list with arm fatigue and has been throwing with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament for years — before the Marlins signed him to a five-year, $80 million deal.
“I hate to say it, but you look at most of these guys’ arms and there’s wear,” Hill said. “It’s strange because everybody hears tear and they think the worst.”
Chen received a platelet-rich plasma injection earlier in the week to hasten the healing process.
“I think with anything, when there’s an injury you try maintenance and give it the rest it needs,” Hill said.
Chen missed two months last season after receiving a PRP injection.
RAMOS STRUGGLING
Closer A.J. Ramos hasn’t found himself in a save situation since April 22, and his recent outings in non-save spots haven’t gone well. Ramos gave up a two-run homer to the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in Los Angeles on Friday night — a game in which the Marlins were trailing — and allowed three runs in Tuesday night’s 11-9 win over the Athletics when Miami took a five-run lead into the ninth.
“It’s unacceptable to be pitching like this,” said Ramos, who recorded 40 saves last season but has notched only four so far this year. “You’ve got to go out there and put up zeroes no matter what the score is.”
Ramos acknowledged that, like many closers, the results aren’t always there when he doesn’t pitch regularly or in the traditional closer’s role.
“Obviously, it’s not the easiest thing to do,” said Ramos, who has been pitching about once every fifth day and only then to get his work in.
“Sometimes, it’s hard to prepare for roles like that. It’s probably one of the toughest seasons as far as being able to prepare and get ready. But I’ve got to do something to change my preparation to be ready to pitch in any situation.”
COMING UP
▪ Thursday: Off day.
▪ Friday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (2-3, 3.97 ERA) vs. Los Angeles Angels RHP Jesse Chavez (4-5, 4.61), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
▪ Saturday: Marlins (TBA) vs. Angels RHP J.C. Ramirez (4-3, 3.81), 4:10 p.m., Marlins Park.
