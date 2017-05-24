Christian Yelich leaves game with hip flexor injury, day to day

OAKLAND -- Just what the Marlins don’t need. Another injury to a key player.
Center fielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s win over the A’s with a hip flexor injury and wasn’t sure how long it’ll keep him sidelined. For now, the Marlins are listing him as day-to-day.
“It gradually got worse throughout the game,” Yelich said. “Hopefully, it’s just a couple of days and I’ll be good.”
The Marlins can only hope it’s a matter of days -- and not weeks -- with Yelich. Recovery times for hip flexor injuries vary greatly depending on the severity. Their lineup is already missing third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, not to mention backup infielder Miguel Rojas. Starting pitchers Wei-Yin Chen and Tom Koehler are also on the disabled list.
Yelich had gone 1 for 5 in Tuesday’s win before coming out in the eighth.
"It got to the point where running, it just wasn't happening," he said. "It's tough to go out there and play center when that happens. We'll see how it feels tomorrow."
With a day off scheduled Thursday, the Marlins could rest Yelich on Wednesday and hope the injury improves by Friday when the open a home stand in Miami.
Yelich is hitting .256 with six homers.
