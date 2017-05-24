Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s game with a hip flexor injury.
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s game with a hip flexor injury. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Miami Marlins center fielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s game with a hip flexor injury. David Santiago dsantiago@elnuevoherald.com
Fish Bytes

Fish Bytes

Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

Fish Bytes

May 24, 2017 9:19 AM

Christian Yelich leaves game with hip flexor injury, day to day

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

OAKLAND -- Just what the Marlins don’t need. Another injury to a key player.

Center fielder Christian Yelich left Tuesday’s win over the A’s with a hip flexor injury and wasn’t sure how long it’ll keep him sidelined. For now, the Marlins are listing him as day-to-day.

“It gradually got worse throughout the game,” Yelich said. “Hopefully, it’s just a couple of days and I’ll be good.”

The Marlins can only hope it’s a matter of days -- and not weeks -- with Yelich. Recovery times for hip flexor injuries vary greatly depending on the severity. Their lineup is already missing third baseman Martin Prado and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, not to mention backup infielder Miguel Rojas. Starting pitchers Wei-Yin Chen and Tom Koehler are also on the disabled list.

Yelich had gone 1 for 5 in Tuesday’s win before coming out in the eighth.

"It got to the point where running, it just wasn't happening," he said. "It's tough to go out there and play center when that happens. We'll see how it feels tomorrow."

With a day off scheduled Thursday, the Marlins could rest Yelich on Wednesday and hope the injury improves by Friday when the open a home stand in Miami.

Yelich is hitting .256 with six homers.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 11-9 win.

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 11-9 win. 3:07

Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' 11-9 win.
Coral Springs Charter going for softball 3-peat 1:07

Coral Springs Charter going for softball 3-peat
Nova beats St. Thomas Aquinas in 12-inning thriller 1:26

Nova beats St. Thomas Aquinas in 12-inning thriller

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos