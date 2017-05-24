Marlins come out swinging with 11-9 win over Oakland

If the Marlins don’t score big, they don’t win.

That’s been the case for the past dreadful month, and it was the case once again on Tuesday when they hammered out a 11-9 win over the A’s. They racked up a season-high 19 hits, opened up an early 7-1 lead, and fended off an A’s charge in the middle innings before securing the win.

That scenario was strikingly similar to their only win of the Dodgers series in Los Angeles when they built a 10-0 lead only to have it shrivel into an uncomfortably close 10-6 final. But that’s how these Marlins go. Their pitching is such that if they don’t light up the scoreboard, the outcome for them is unfavorable more often than not.

Of their six wins since the season went into a tailspin starting on April 26, four have occured when they’ve scored 10 runs or more. One other was a 7-0 decision. Their only low-scoring victory came in a 3-1 win over Atlanta.

The bats were blazing Tuesday.

Justin Bour went 4 for 5 with a double, home run and two RBI and everyone in the lineup had at least one hit. Bour, who was hitting just .184 as recently as April 29, has since gone 28 for 74 (.378) with nine home runs. Three of his blasts during that span, including his moon shot to right on Tuesday, have come off left-handed pitching.

Bour’s home run off Oakland southpaw reliever Daniel Coulombe was his 12th and gave him the team lead.

Jose Urena started and picked up the win for the Marlins despite giving up six runs in five plus innings. The Marlins jumped out to a 7-1 lead in the third on RBI hits from Marcell Ozuna, Bour and Derek Dietrich. But Urena hit Jed Lowrie and walked Khris Davis to start the fourth before giving up a three-run homer to Ryon Healy.

The A’s added two more runs in the sixth. But the Marlins put the game away in the ninth on RBI singles by J.T. Riddle and Dee Gordon.