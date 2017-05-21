Dodgers bring the Marlins back down to earth with 6-3 win

The Marlins haven’t won back-to-back games in a month of Sundays.

That’s right.

The Marlins have gone four weeks since posting back-to-back wins, with the last instance coming on April 23 — a Sunday.

The drought didn’t end Sunday when, one night after taking down the Dodgers, they followed up with a 6-3 loss that followed the same pattern as most of their others over the past month.

The pitching wasn’t good and either was the hitting. Frustration has clearly set in on a club that has lost 20 of its past 25 games.

“You think I imagined [losing] 20 of 25? No,” outfielder Christian Yelich said. “Everybody wants to play better than we’re playing. I don’t think we’re a 130-loss team like we have been the last month.”

Injuries and ineffectiveness have forced manager Don Mattingly to resort to different combinations, not one of which has worked in the team’s favor.

Vance Worley wasn’t the answer. Worley, who was called up to replace the injured Tom Koehler in the rotation, lasted for all of four innings on Sunday before Mattingly decided he was better off turning the mound over to the bullpen — a strategy that didn’t pan out, either.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:09 Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers Pause 4:12 Don Mattingly discusses benches-clearing incident in Marlins 7-2 loss to Dodgers 1:05 Wyclef Jean in Little Haiti 1:01 More than 1,000 desert tortoises relocated by the US Marine Corps 1:21 Vizcaya Open House 0:37 Shooting at Coral Way restaurant leaves 3 dead 0:59 Florida anaylst for PNC Bank discusses jobs report 3:04 The hard commute and tough day of one hotel housekeeper 1:00 Life, legacy of Elvis Presley celebrated at new entertainment complex in Memphis 0:58 West Miami celebrates Easter and the city’s 70th anniversary Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Don Mattingly talks about Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Dodgers The Marlins have lost 20 of their past 25 games. Clark Spencer cspencer@miamiherald.com

“It would have been nice to stay out there a little longer and contribute a little more,” said Worley, who was done after throwing 82 pitches.

Worley gave up a pair of runs in the first on Adrian Gonzalez’s double and another in the fourth on Joc Pederson’s second home run.

Not that it mattered. While Worley gave up three runs and the bullpen (Jarlin Garcia and Brad Ziegler) was charged with three more, the offense provided almost no help whatsoever. The Marlins didn’t produce so much as one base runner off Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy until Derek Dietrich doubled with two outs in the fifth and A.J. Ellis knocked him in with a single.

The Marlins added another run in the eighth on an RBI single by Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour homered off Kenley Jansen in the ninth, proving the closer for the Dodgers mortal. Jansen completed an immaculate inning on Thursday when he struck out the side on nine pitches.

The home run for Bour was his 11th, giving him a share of the team lead with Ozuna and Giancarlo Stanton.

And that was pretty much the extent of it for the Marlins, who dropped three out of four at Dodger Stadium after sweeping a four-game series there last season.

The Marlins head up to Oakland now for a two-game set against the Athletics.

THIS AND THAT

▪ Braxton Garrett continues to show why the Marlins grabbed him with the seventh overall pick in last year’s amateur draft.

The 19-year-old lefty out of Florence, Alabama, made his third start for Low A Greensboro (North Carolina) on Saturday and went four innings without allowing an earned run, giving up four hits.

After three outings totaling 13 2/3 innings, Garrett is 1-0 with an 0.66 ERA. He has walked six, struck out 12 and has held hitters to a .146 average.

▪ Felo Ramirez, the Marlins’ Spanish-language radio broadcaster, remains hospitalized in Wilmington, Delaware. Ramirez, 93, sustained a head injury when he fell from the team bus on April 27 following a game in Philadelphia.

The Marlins still intend to go ahead with Felo Ramirez Bobblehead Day next Sunday.

Fans attending will be invited to sign a get-well card for Ramirez.

▪ The Marlins are expected to place reliever David Phelps on the bereavement list because of a death in the family and call up rookie right-hander Drew Steckenrider from Triple A New Orleans to take his spot on the roster for the Oakland series.

COMING UP

▪ Monday: Off day.

▪ Tuesday: Marlins RHP Jose Urena (1-2, 1.91 ERA) at Oakland Athletics RHP Jesse Hahn (1-3, 3.02), 10:05 p.m., Oakland Coliseum.

▪ Wednesday: Marlins RHP Edinson Volquez (0-6, 4.87) at Oakland A’s RHP Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.97), 3:35 p.m., Oakland Coliseum.