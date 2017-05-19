Kenley Jansen would have been anything but immaculate as a Marlin

LOS ANGELES -- The Marlins waved a ton of cash at Kenley Jansen during the offseason, trying to woo the closer to Miami.
But Jansen turned his back at their heavily backloaded $77 million offer, opting instead to remain with the Dodgers. And that turned out to be a fortunate decision for all parties: Jansen, the Dodgers and the Marlins.
Jansen would have have been an unncessary waste for the Marlins, a flashy hood ornament on a broken-down clunker.
On Thursday, Jansen gave the Marlins a sampling of what they missed out on. He recorded the 79th “immaculate” inning in Major League history, striking out the side in the ninth inning of a 7-2 Dodgers win on only nine pitches. The other out in his four-out save was also a whiff.
Jansen wasn’t even aware what an immaculate inning was. Never heard the term before.
"They had to explain it to me," Jansen said. "I've been pitching seven or eight years and I just don't know what that is. But now I know and it's awesome. That probably won't happen that often. Lucky I did it, I guess."
Jansen is enjoying a stellar season so far. He has eight saves, striking out 32 batters in 16 innings.
Had the Marlins managed to lure him to Miami, he would have become a rotting corpse in their bullpen. The Marlins have had only 11 save opportunities so far, the second fewest in the majors. They seldom get a lead to their closer, A.J. Ramos. They have experienced far too many nights like Thursday’s, when winless Edinson Volquez (0-6) coughed up five runs in the first three innings.
Their starting rotation has been an eyesore. Of their five starters to start the season, two are on the disabled list, one was demoted to the minors, and Volquez -- their signature offseason signing -- is still searching for his first win. Only Dan Straily has done the job.
Jansen was a sight to behold on Thursday. As a Marlin, he would have gone largely unseen. Money down the drain.
