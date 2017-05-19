Floundering Marlins flop again in 7-2 loss to the Dodgers

A change of scenery in a different time zone wasn’t a pick-me-up for the Marlins.

After losing eight out of nine at Marlins Park, the Marlins hit the West Coast hoping for better results. They didn’t come on Thursday.

Edinson Volquez was knocked around early in a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers as the Marlins continued their nosedive in a season that’s fast turning to ruin. And it’s only May. The Marlins have now lost 18 of their past 22 games. The only lousier 22-game stretch in team history was a 3-19 run by the abysmal 1998 team.

It was yet another poor outing for Volquez, who was the team’s signature offseason signing. Volquez is now 0-6, leaving him one loss away from becoming just the second starting pitcher to begin his Marlins career by losing his first seven decisions. Joe Fontenot of the 108-loss team in ‘98 was the other.

The Dodgers struck quickly, loading the bases on three successive singles within Volquez’s first eight pitches, before scoring the game’s first run.

Justin Bour tied it in the second with a solo shot off Hyun-Jin Ryu. After going his first 123 big-league at bats without a home run against left-handed pitching, Bour has now hit two in the past week off a southpaw. But the Dodgers came up with three runs in the second on Yasiel Puig’s two-run homer and Chase Utley’s RBI single.

After Christian Yelich homered off Ryu in the third, the Dodgers answered in their half of the inning on an Adrian Gonzalez RBI single.

Volquez managed to make it through six innings, sparing the Marlins’ taxed bullpen. But it was not a vintage performance by the veteran. Volquez gave up eight hits, walked three (one intentional) and hit a batter.

Marlins pitchers have hit at least one batter in 12 of the team’s past 13 games. That’s how it’s been going for a pitching staff that is now without three of its original five starters, with one demoted to the minors and two landing on the disabled list.

And a fourth — Volquez — who remains winless.