‘There are two bidders, at least’ for Marlins, says MLB commissioner

Miami Marlins' owner Jeffrey Loria, Rob Manfred, Commissioner of Baseball and Jeff Conine, two time NL All-Star and 1995 All-Star game MVP, unveiled the official logo of the 2017 All-Star game, taking place July 11, 2017 at Marlins Park. The two groups trying to purchase the Marlins are neck-and-neck in their pursuit, according to Manfred. Pedro Portal pportal@elnuevoherald.com