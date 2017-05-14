Derek Jeter: “Absolutely nothing” to report on Marlins ownership bid

On a day when Derek Jeter’s No. 2 was retired by the New York Yankees, the former shortstop was a man of few words when the topic turned to his bid to buy the Miami Marlins in partnership with former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.
“There’s nothing to report on that, absolutely nothing,” Jeter told the New York Daily News. “I think sometimes stories and people get ahead of themselves, and there was a story that got way ahead of themselves a few weeks back…If there’s something to report I’ll let you know.”
The Bush-Jeter group is trying to buy the Marlins. They’re in contention with another group led by Massachusetts businessman Tagg Romney, son of former presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
While Jeter was largely hush-hush on the topic of the Marlins, a few of his former Yankees teammates chimed in, saying they think he’d be a good fit.
“He brings that winning mentality,” retired Yankees catcher Jorge Posada, a South Florida resident, told the Daily News. “The people in Miami want it. They want change. I think the Marlins, if it happens, it will be a great move for not only the organization but I think the city.”
Andy Pettitte echoed that sentiment.
“I think he'd be a good one,” the former Yankees pitdher said of Jeter owning a team. “It's always something he's had a desire to do. So as passionate as he was about the game, how he played it and how he prepared for it, I'm sure whatever he wants to go into, he'll be similar... That's just the way he's built and just the way he'd want things done. I always think Derek is going to successful at whatever he does.”
Comments