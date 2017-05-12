Braves batter bullpen in seventh and send Marlins to a loss and into last place

The Atlanta Braves.

Even when they’re bad, they’re good.

Or so it must appear to the Marlins, who can’t seem to beat the Braves whether they’re reeling off 14 straight division titles or in a major rebuild, which is presently the case.

Atlanta invaded Miami in sole possession of last.

Now they have company.

The rapidly sinking Marlins joined them at the bottom of the National League East heap with an 8-4 defeat on Friday at Marlins Park. The Marlins have now lost 13 of their past 16 games.

It was another eyesore of a performance for the Marlins, who didn’t do much of anything right Friday, especially in one mess of a seventh inning in which the bullpen allowed a 2-1 deficit erupt into an 8-1 canyon.

The Braves, who sent 11 to the plate in the seventh, managed to score six runs on only three hits, all singles. That’s because three reached on walks (one of them intentionally), another was hit by a pitch, and another reached on a fielding error by Derek Dietrich.

Toss in Kyle Barraclough’s bases-loaded balk, and it added up to one of the season’s most dreadful innings for the Marlins.

Justin Bour and J.T. Realmuto each homered. And starter Jose Urena, though not nearly as sharp Friday in his second start as he was in his first back in New York, managed to avoid serious damage and keep the Marlins in the game.

Otherwise, it was baseball as usual for the slumping Marlins.

The Braves hit town on a six-game losing streak and had lost 14 of their previous 19 games. But, once again, they got well at the expense of the Marlins. No surprise.

Last year, the Braves pulled up the rear in the N.L. East but still went 11-7 in their season series against the Marlins. They’ve come out on top in two of the first three meetings this season.

All-time, the Braves have gone 231-167 against the Marlins.