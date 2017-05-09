Marlins send struggling Adam Conley to minors

One night after Adam Conley’s struggles continued in a loss to the Cardinals, the Marlins sent the left-hander to Triple A New Orleans.

Conley, who has gone 2-3 with a 7.53 ERA, labored badly in Monday’s outing and was lifted in the fourth inning. Over his past three starts, Conley has given up 18 earned runs and walked nine in only 10 2/3 total innings.

The Marlins called up catcher Tomas Telis from New Orleans.

They also placed infielder Miguel Rojas on the 60-day disabled list with a broken thumb and selected infielder Tyler Moore from Triple A. Moore took Rojas’ spot on the 40-man roster.