Marlins’ Spanish radio voice is stable after fall

Hall of Fame broadcaster Felo Ramirez, the Spanish-language radio voice of the Marlins, was hospitalized with head injuries sustained when he fell from the team bus.

Ramirez, 93, was in stable condition at a Delaware hospital, where he was being held for observation.

“It was a pretty scary moment,” said Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas, who saw Ramirez fall while exiting the bus following the team’s 7-4 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday night. “He was kind of screaming. He was asking for help. A lot of blood.”

Marlins bullpen catcher Jeff Urgelles, a former paramedic, rushed to Ramirez’s side and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

“He was bleeding off the back of his head,” Urgelles said. “My main concern was just to try to control the bleeding and wait for the paramedics to get there. We tried to talk to him throughout the process. You could tell he was scared and not sure what was going on. He was knocked out a little bit.”

Ramirez has been the Marlins’ Spanish-language radio voice since 1993, the team’s first season. He has broadcast for seven decades, including 32 World Series and 40 Caribbean World Series.

Ramirez was inducted into the broadcast wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2001, one of only two Spanish-language broadcasters so honored.

Ramirez’s radio partner, Luis “Yiky” Quintana, broadcast Thursday’s game alone.

HOME RUN ISSUES

For just the third game this season, Marlins pitchers did not give up a home run in Thursday afternoon’s 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

But the long ball has been a problem with them.

Through their first 20 games, the Marlins have already given up 29 homers, including three in Wednesday night’s loss to Philadelphia.

“It’s high,” Marlins starter Tom Koehler said of the home runs allowed. “I know I’ve given up more than I would like. I’m sure a lot of guys would say that.”

But Koehler is optimistic the trend won’t last.

“I think right now it just seems that the mistakes that are being made are being hit out of the park,” he said.

Eventually, Koehler said, those mistakes will turn into outs.

“You’ll have more of those instances where you’ll see the [batter] frustrated [by a mistake pitch],” Koehler said. “He’ll slam his bat because he popped up, and he thinks he should have hit a home run. Right now, they’re hitting home runs off them. They’re not missing them.”

PITCHER CLAIMED

The Marlins on Thursday claimed right-handed pitcher Joe Gunkel off waivers from the Dodgers and optioned him to Double A Jacksonville. In five minor-league seasons, Gunkel has bounced around with the Red Sox, Orioles and Dodgers.

He has displayed supreme control, averaging just 1 1/2 walks per nine innings.

The Marlins added Gunkel to their 40-man roster.

▪ The makeup date for Tuesday night’s rainout at Citizens Bank Park has been set for Aug. 22 as part of a doubleheader.

COMING UP

▪ Friday: Marlins LHP Adam Conley (1-1, 3.00 ERA) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon (1-0, 2.13), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.

▪ Saturday: Marlins RHP Dan Straily (1-1, 3.92) vs. Pirates RHP Ivan Nova (2-2, 2.00), 7:10 p.m., Marlins Park.