Rafael "Felo" Ramrez, the Spanish "Voice of the Marlins," gets ready before the start of the game between the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park in Little Havana in 2016. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com
Marlins baseball broadcaster Felo Ramirez hospitalized after fall

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

April 27, 2017 10:59 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Hall of Fame broadcaster Felo Ramirez, the Spanish-language radio voice of the Marlins, was hospitalized with head injuries sustained when he fell from the team bus.

Ramirez, 93, was in stable condition at a Delaware hospital, where he was being held for observation.

"It was a pretty scary moment," said Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas, who saw Ramirez fall while exiting the bus following the team’s 7-4 loss Wednesday to the Phillies. "He was kind of screaming. He was asking for help. A lot of blood."

Marlins bullpen catcher Jeff Urgelles, a former paramedic, rushed to Ramirez’s side and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

"He was bleeding off the back of his head," Urgelles said. "My main concern was just to try to control the bleeding and wait for the paramedics to get there. We tried to talk to him throughout the process. You could tell he was scared and not sure what was going on. He was knocked out a little bit."

Ramirez has been the Marlins’ Spanish-language radio voice since 1993, the team’s first season. He has broadcast for seven decades, including 32 World Series and 40 Caribbean World Series.

Ramirez was inducted into the broadcast wing of the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 2001, one of only two Spanish-language broadcasters so honored. A South Florida baseball icon to Hispanic listeners, Ramirez has a street named for him outside Marlins Park.

Ramirez’s radio partner, Luis "Yiky" Quintana, broadcast Thursday’s game alone.

