Base-Bong: Ex-Marlins pitcher working in marijuana industry

Ryan Tucker has gone from Marlins pitcher to marijuana producer.
According to Leafly, “the largest cannabis website in the world,” Tucker is developing a marijuana dispensary and greenhouse cultivation business in his home state of California.
“I got into the cannabis industry because it saved my life,” Tucker told the publication. “I remember asking myself, ‘Is this my future?’ And four or five years ago might have been a bit early to want to try this. But it went okay and I learned a lot, quick. I threw myself into the growing business and that transitioned into dispensaries.”
Tucker had a brief and unremarkable career with the Marlins.
He appeared in 13 games for them in 2008, going 2-3 with a bloated ERA of 8.27.
Tucker is perhaps better known as being part of a once-promising draft class for the Marlins that failed to pan out. The Marlins drafted Tucker and four other pitchers -- Chris Volstad, Aaron Thompson, Sean West and Jacob Marceaux -- in the first 44 picks.
Tucker was the 34th overall pick.
But, as the Leafly article details, Tucker battled a myriad of injuries that greatly impacted his career. Now he’s found a new profession and believes it can help injured athletes, at least medicinally.
“I do believe athletes in general can benefit greatly from a cannabinoid treatment plan, THC and CBD,” Tucker told the publication in an in-depth article that examines marijuana and baseball.
