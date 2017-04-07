Miami Marlins blast past New York Mets

Christian Yelich clanged one off the foul pole for a home run and Derek Dietrich smacked one over the center fielder’s head for a triple.
But neither of those stacked up to Wei-Yin Chen’s weak dribbler.
It was good for a hit, and not just any hit. After 51 fruitless at bats, the pitcher finally ended his historically long drought with a slow rolling grounder he beat out for his first Major League hit.
It was of many highlights for the Marlins in their 7-2 drubbing of the Mets at Citi Field.
In his second at bat of the game, Chen fouled off two Zack Wheeler pitches before squirting a soft grounder past the mound. Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera tried to barehand the ball, but couldn’t come up with it cleanly and Chen made it to first without a throw.
His 0 for 51 drought was the fourth-longest hitless streak to open a career, behind only Jon Lester (66 games), Joey Hamilton (57) and Ron Herbel (55). The lefty pitcher had tried just about everything to change his luck.
Chen started hitting right-handed last season, experimented with bats belonging to Jose Fernandez, then switched to Dee Gordon’s lighter model during spring training.
Chen’s fortunes on the mound Friday were every bit as good. He held the Mets to a run over six innings and out-pitched Wheeler, who was making his first start in 924 days. Wheeler was making his pitching comeback after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2015.
The Marlins had their way with him.
Dietrich drove in a pair of runs with a second-inning triple, Yelich drove in two more with his pole rattling homer to right, and Wheeler was gone after four innings.
