Revamped Marlins bullpen coughs up lead to Nats in Opening Day loss

So much for the blueprint.
After dedicating much of their offseason energy and spending dollars to shoring up the bullpen, the Marlins saw it go up in smoke on day one when David Phelps -- perhaps their best reliever in 2016 -- gave up two home runs in a 4-2 loss to the Nationals.
Then again, it was only Opening Day -- game No. 1 of 162.
But the outcome wasn’t how the front office envisioned it. They received a strong start out of Edinson Volquez only to see it go to waste when Phelps couldn’t protect the 2-0 lead he inherited in the sixth.
First he gave up a solo blast to Bryce Harper.
Then, with two outs in the seventh inning, Phelps surrendered a go-ahead two-run shot to pinch-hitter Adam Lind, exposing what is a potential serious flaw in the Marlins’ ballyhooed bullpen. It contains no lefties, a southpaw to nullify the likes of Harper and Lind, both left-handers.
Lind pounds right-handers but struggles against lefties.
Phelps wasn’t the only member of the relief corps to throw a clunker Monday. Junichi Tazawa, one of the Marlins’ free agent signings over the winter, failed to retire a batter. Tazawa walked the first two batters he faced before giving up a RBI single to Daniel Murphy.
Next up was another free agent bullpen acquisition, Brad Ziegler, who gave up a single to the first batter he faced, Ryan Zimmerman. Alas, Ziegler got out of the no-out, bases-loaded mess by striking out Jayson Werth and getting Drew to hit into a double play.
And so the Marlins are 11-14 all-time in season openers.
Volquez made a nice first impression in his Marlins debut, delivering five scoreless innings before handing the ball over to the bullpen. He was cool under pressure, unsurprising given the fact he’s pitched in a World Series and was making his fifth career Opening Day start.
Take, for example, the first inning.
Volquez ran into immediate trouble when the first two Nationals hitters reached. But Volquez promptly struck out Harper, Murphy and Zimmerman.
After the Marlins grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth off Stephen Strasburg on RBI hits from Giancarlo Stanton and Marcell Ozuna, Volquez encountered danger in the bottom of the inning when the Nationals once again put the first two batters aboard.
But Volquez whiffed Jayson Werth before inducing a double play grounder out of Drew to end the threat.
Volquez didn’t make his only mark on the mound. A poor hitter even by pitcher standards, Volquez -- a career .082 hitter -- singled in both of his at bats.
In the end, though, he was done in by the Marlins’ bullpen.
