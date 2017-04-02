Marlins to open season with record $115 million payroll

The Marlins will open the season Monday with a record $115 million roster.
The figure breaks the old mark of $101.6 million in 2012.
The Marlins finalized their 25-man roster Sunday when they announced the addition of outfielder/first baseman Tyler Moore, who will make $1 million.
Three players will make at least $10 million, with starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen topping the list at $15.5 million. Giancarlo Stanton ($14.5 million) and third baseman Martin Prado ($11.5 million) are also hauling in big bucks.
The team’s 25-man roster for Opening Day will make a total of $100 million. The Marlins will also be required to play three players on the disabled list: Prado, pitcher Jeff Locke ($3.025 million) and pitcher Odrismer Despaigne (the league minimum of $535,000) to bring the grand total to $115,406,100.
Miami Marlins’ Opening Day Salaries:
Wei-Yin Chen -- $15.5 million
Giancarlo Stanton -- $14.5 million
*Martin Prado -- $11.5 million
Edinson Volquez -- $9 million
Dee Gordon -- $7.8 million
Brad Ziegler -- $7 million
A.J. Ramos -- $6.55 million
Tom Koehler -- $5.75 million
Junichi Tazawa -- $5 million
David Phelps -- $4.6 million
Adeiny Hechavarria -- $4.35 million
Marcell Ozuna -- $3.5 million
Christian Yelich -- $3.5 million
*Jeff Locke -- $3.025 million
A.J. Ellis -- $2.5 million
Ichiro Suzuki -- $2 million
Dustin McGowan -- $1.75 million
Derek Dietrich -- $1.7 million
Tyler Moore -- $1 million
J.T. Realmuto -- $562,500
Justin Bour -- $552,500
Dan Straily -- $552,100
Adam Conley -- $537,500
Kyle Barraclough -- $536,500
Miguel Rojas -- $535,000
Jose Urena -- $535,000
Nick Wittgren -- $535,000
*Odrismer Despaigne -- $535,000
*disabled list
