April 2, 2017 12:36 PM

Marlins to open season with record $115 million payroll

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

The Marlins will open the season Monday with a record $115 million roster.

The figure breaks the old mark of $101.6 million in 2012.

The Marlins finalized their 25-man roster Sunday when they announced the addition of outfielder/first baseman Tyler Moore, who will make $1 million.

Three players will make at least $10 million, with starting pitcher Wei-Yin Chen topping the list at $15.5 million. Giancarlo Stanton ($14.5 million) and third baseman Martin Prado ($11.5 million) are also hauling in big bucks.

The team’s 25-man roster for Opening Day will make a total of $100 million. The Marlins will also be required to play three players on the disabled list: Prado, pitcher Jeff Locke ($3.025 million) and pitcher Odrismer Despaigne (the league minimum of $535,000) to bring the grand total to $115,406,100.

Miami Marlins’ Opening Day Salaries:

Wei-Yin Chen -- $15.5 million

Giancarlo Stanton -- $14.5 million

*Martin Prado -- $11.5 million

Edinson Volquez -- $9 million

Dee Gordon -- $7.8 million

Brad Ziegler -- $7 million

A.J. Ramos -- $6.55 million

Tom Koehler -- $5.75 million

Junichi Tazawa -- $5 million

David Phelps -- $4.6 million

Adeiny Hechavarria -- $4.35 million

Marcell Ozuna -- $3.5 million

Christian Yelich -- $3.5 million

*Jeff Locke -- $3.025 million

A.J. Ellis -- $2.5 million

Ichiro Suzuki -- $2 million

Dustin McGowan -- $1.75 million

Derek Dietrich -- $1.7 million

Tyler Moore -- $1 million

J.T. Realmuto -- $562,500

Justin Bour -- $552,500

Dan Straily -- $552,100

Adam Conley -- $537,500

Kyle Barraclough -- $536,500

Miguel Rojas -- $535,000

Jose Urena -- $535,000

Nick Wittgren -- $535,000

*Odrismer Despaigne -- $535,000

*disabled list

