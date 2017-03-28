Nicolino, Telis among morning roster cuts for Miami Marlins

1:35 Killer whales display rare attack technique for hunting sea lions Pause

0:32 Video shows child care center worker slamming 4-year-old girl to the ground

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court

2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:46 School cams catch student saving friend's life with Heimlich maneuver