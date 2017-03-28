Nicolino, Telis among morning roster cuts for Miami Marlins

JUPITER -- And then there were 33.
The Marlins trimmed four more players from their spring roster on Tuesday, including pitcher Justin Nicolino and catcher Tomas Telis. Left-handed reliever Hunter Cervenka and right-handed reliever Brian Ellington were also optioned to Triple A New Orleans as the Marlins continued to work toward their final, 25-man roster.
Tuesday’s moves left 33 players in camp.
“That was probably our toughest decision,” manager Don Mattingly said of the decision to cut Nicolino, who had been considered an outside contender to win the fifth rotation spot. “He’s really opened a lot of eyes, and a lot of conversation about who that fifth guy should be.”
The fifth rotation spot is now between Adam Conley and Jose Urena, with most giving the edge to Conley based on his previous body of work. Urena will most likely end up in the bullpen as a long man.
With Nicolino, Cervenka and Ellington purged from the roster, it all but assures right-handed reliever Nick Wittgren of winning a bullpen spot.
The Marlins also need to make a decision on a bench spot, with Tyler Moore, Matt den Dekker and Brandon Barnes -- all non-roster invites -- vying for that job.
Moore, den Dekker and Barnes are all in tonight’s lineup when the Marlins face the Nationals. The Marlins could make their final roster moves as early as Wednesday.
Moore might have the advantage, as he has played some first base in the majors. Den Dekker and Barnes have been used strictly as outfielders.
The downside for Moore is that he has been a poor pinch-hitter, hitting just .121 in 107 pinch at-bats over four big-league seasons with the Nationals.
But he and den Dekker have enjoyed strong springs. Moore has clubbed five homers while den Dekker has hit four.
“We think the spot is an offensive position, for what we’re wanting to do,” Mattingly said. “First base is one of the things we think that you would need to be able to do. Playing some outfield helps. But we really think it’s more of a pinch-hit spot.”
