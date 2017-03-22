Marlins Men: Former ‘Fish’ managers square off for WBC title

Let’s be blunt.
Nobody who stays up tonight to watch Team USA go for its first World Baseball Classic title will be burning the midnight oil just to see which of the two managers, Jim Leyland and Edwin Rodriguez, comes out on top.
But for Florida Marlins nostalgia buffs, the showdown between Team USA and Puerto Rico at Dodger Stadium could take some down memory lane. After all, Leyland and Rodriguez each managed the Marlins at one time.
Leyland, who managed the Marlins to their first World Series title in 1997 (has it really been 20 years?), has Team USA one win away from capturing its first WBC crown following last night’s 2-1 victory over Japan.
And Rodriguez has Puerto Rico in the same position.
There have been 15 Marlins managers, a list that includes Cookie Rojas and Brandon Hyde, each of whom managed the team for just one game.
While Leyland helped bring the Marlins their first World Series championship in ’97, he was saddled with the dreadful ’98 team that lost 108 games. As a result, Leyland’s two-year record with the Marlins of 146-178 actually ranks lower -- at least in terms of winning percentage -- than Rodriguez’s overall mark of 78-85 from 2010-11.
Then again, Rodriguez didn’t win a Series ring, which is kind of a big deal.
