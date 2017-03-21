Gordon, Bour swap uniforms in comic mismatch

Beefy first baseman Justin Bour and diminutive second baseman Dee Gordon were good for a few chuckles on Tuesday when the two Marlins swapped uniforms for the morning workout.
“I thought I looked great,” said Bour, who could barely squeeze his 265-lb. frame into Gordon’s pants and jersey.
Gordon is a pencil-thin 170 lbs with a size 32 waist.
Both players said it all started when Gordon decided he wanted to have his pants stretched out. And who better to do that than Bour, the Marlins’ burly first baseman?
The result was a comic clothing mismatch.
“Dee wanted his pants stretched out, so I put his jersey on and he wore mine, too,” Bour said. “I wish it was more glamorous, but it’s not.”
Bour’s uniform was so baggy on Gordon that he looked like a Lilliputian in Gulliver’s clothing. Gordon’s uniform looked as thought it had been painted on Bour. The front buttons were at the popping point.
“He looks like Bo Jackson,” joked Ichiro Suzuki as he watched Bour field ground balls during infield practice.
In the end, Gordon said Bour didn’t do a very good job of stretching his uniform.
“You did nothing, J.B.!” Gordon yelled to him across the clubhouse.
Comments