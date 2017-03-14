Purdue? Kansas? UM? Marlins find no consensus in NCAA Tournament

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle Pause

8:59 A diamond to help traffic flow? The newly designed Diverging Diamond Interchange

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:22 What are the big unanswered questions in climate science?

1:30 Suarez suggests using county land for housing instead of MLS stadium

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:50 Severe weather downs trees, damages homes in Miami Springs

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand