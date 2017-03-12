GM’s: Marlins will have rocky path to playoff berth

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers Pause

1:59 Marlins Park area before USA vs. Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:16 Calle Ocho in full swing

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

3:40 Haiti bids farewell to a former President Rene Preval

0:46 Man walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine