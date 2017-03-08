National pride at stake at Marlins Park in World Baseball Classic

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field Pause

1:46 Student juggles for police after traffic stop

0:33 Daycare worker arrested for pushing child down stairs

1:23 Your dog's memory may be more 'human' than you thought

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem'

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy'