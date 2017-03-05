Stanton has no ill will toward Fiers after 2014 incident

1:23 UM baseball coach Jim Morris talks Gators Pause

1:09 Jim Morris voices frustration after Hurricanes baseball starts season 3-5

0:22 Brush fire blocks access for drivers

2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field

3:09 Millennials ask: What's it like to retire?

4:45 UK travel channel features Miami's art scene

1:54 Anthony Bourdain: Jose Andres risked everything to take a principled stand

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:18 About 2,000 Trump supporters rally at Tropical Park