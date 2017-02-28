A.J. Ellis sustains hamstring injury that could impact WBC plans

Backup catcher A.J. Ellis was scratched from Tuesday’s lineup due to tightness in his left hamstring, an injury that could jeopardize his plans to play in the World Baseball Classic.
“Way too early to make any decisions about that, or even speculate about that,” Ellis said. “Definitely don’t want to jump to any conclusions. Just want to see how tomorrow feels.”
Ellis, who was chosen to play for Team USA in the WBC, sustained the injury while running the bases during morning drills. He and the other Marlins picked to play in the tourney were scheduled to leave Monday to begin practice.
“If you go to play for Team USA, you’ve got to be able to fully participate and be a part of helping those guys meeting their goal,” Ellis said.
Ellis said he might hesitate to play in the WBC if the injury lingers.
“My first priority is to the Marlins,” he said. “You’ve got to do what’s right with these guys to get ready for the season. As tough as it was to come off the field (on Tuesday), at this time of year it’s important something tiny doesn’t become something big.”
