Pink eye doesn’t deter Dee Gordon from taking batting practice -- in living room

Dee Gordon didn’t let a little pink eye stand in the way of staying sharp.
While confined to his spring training apartment for a few days with the contagious eye infection, Gordon improvised, taking batting practice inside the living room.
“I put a net up,” said Gordon, who returned to camp on Tuesday.
Gordon said he bought a net at Dick’s Sporting Goods, set it up inside his living room, and took his swings on hand flips from his cousin.
“I didn’t break any stuff,” Gordon said. “If I did, I’m going to get it repaired before I leave.”
Gordon is in the lineup and leadoff off today in what will make his Grapefruit League debut.
“I told them I was coming no matter what,” he said.
