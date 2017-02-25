It’s a girl! Jose Fernandez’s baby born Friday

It’s a girl!
Maria Arias, who was Jose Fernandez’s girlfriend, delivered their child Friday night, according to sources.
The baby’s name: Penelope.
Fernandez picked out the name in August after finding out the baby’s sex.
The Miami Marlins pitcher and two companions died one month later in a boating accident.
Fernandez was excited about becoming a father. At his funeral service, Fernandez’s agent, Scott Boras, described a conversation he had with the pitcher.
"He wanted to know, am I going to be a good father?” Boras said during the eulogy. “And I told him, you’re going to be a great father because you’re going to treat your child in the same way that your mother treated you and you’ll know exactly what to do," he said. "The next day he ordered a baseball glove in all those colors he loved and he put ‘Penelope’ on it."
Still waiting for the details (i.e, height, weight).
