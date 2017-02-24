Jeff Locke has MRI for shoulder; Ichiro, Ozuna injury updates

JUPITER --The Marlins are awaiting the results of a MRI performed Thursday on pitcher Jeff Locke’s left shoulder, but remain optimistic that it is nothing serious. Manager Don Mattingly said Locke continued to experience discomfort in his throwing shoulder when he threw lightly after resting it for a few days.
“(He’s) better than he was before, but when he started throwing yesterday, he was still feeling something,” Mattingly said. “Better, but not where we wanted.”
Locke hadn’t thrown for a few days before testing the shoulder Thursday with some light throwing. But Mattingly said when Locke continued to feel discomfort, the decision was made for him to have a MRI.
“We haven’t gotten the results yet of what it’s saying,” Mattingly said. “We’re not expecting anything bad. But we’ll let the doctor tell us that.”
Locke, who was one of the Marlins’ free agent pickups over the winter, is expected to start the season in the bullpen.
-- Outfielder Marcell Ozuna is the only projected starting lineup player not starting in Saturday’s Grapefruit League owner. Mattingly said Ozuna is also dealing with shoulder discomfort.
"I just want to give him an extra day, so it’s pretty much as simple as that for him," Mattingly said.
-- Mattingly said outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is being eased back into drills after bruising his right knee and tweaking his back in an outfield collision.
"Ich is better,” Mattingly said. “He’ll take some (batting practice) and throw, so he’s getting better. We’re moving in the right direction”.
-- The Marlins are continuing to monitor the market for a handful of remaining free agent pitchers -- Henderson Alvarez, Doug Fister, Colby Lewis and Jake Peavy -- but only on an "in case of need" basis.
