Outfield collision lands Ichiro in training room for first time in MLB career

They saved the sterile glove trainers used to treat Ichiro Suzuki. They photographed the Japanese baseball legend sitting on the training table.
And why not?
On what was an otherwise routine day of spring training for the Marlins, history was made when the 43-year-old Suzuki required treatment for an injury for the first time in his long and illustrious career.
Suzuki bruised his right knee and tweaked his lower back in an outfield collision with Brandon Barnes.
“This was the first time going into a trainer’s room for me, so that was a little different,” Suzuki said afterward. “The only time I’ve gone into a trainer’s room was to grab a band-aid. So today was the longest I’ve been in the training room in my whole career.”
Suzuki, whose only stint on the disabled list was due to a bleeding ulcer in 2009, said he expects to miss a few days of training and that the discomfort in his back is of greater concern than the knee.
“We’ll see where I’m at tomorrow,” Suzuki said.
No one felt worse than Barnes, who apologized to Suzuki for the communication mixup that led to the collision and became the target of teasing and good-natured ribbing by his Marlins teammates. Before Barnes returned to the clubhouse, players had cleaned out his locker, removed his name tag, and taped up a sign that read: “You’re cut. Good luck in Korea.” They had it signed by Suzuki.
“It’s not the way you want to do things, especially your fifth day of camp,” said Barnes, a non-roster invitee who is new to the Marlins organzation. “That guy’s a legend. He’s been around so long. It’s tough to be the guy that sends him to the training room for the first time.”
It all started during a routine outfield communication drill. With Suzuki in center and Barnes in right field, the two converged on a fly ball hit into the gap. Both called for the ball before colliding.
“We called at the same time,” Suzuki said.
As center fielder, Suzuki had first right to the ball.
Suzuki remained on the field and tried to continue with the drill. But eventually he limped off to the training room. Barnes followed him in to make sure he was all right.
“I’ve never had anything like that happen during spring training,” Suzuki said.
It was such a historic moment that the trainers saved the sterile glove as a souvenir. Teammates began popping in to take pictures. Prado said even the steam machine used to treat Suzuki was set aside for preservation, never to be used again.
“It all goes to Cooperstown,” Prado joked.
Once it became clear that the injury was not serious, Marlins players went to work on Barnes, giving him a hard time, but in the spirit of fun.
“Nobody messes with Ichiro,” Prado said. “Not even (manager Don) Mattingly. So now he (Barnes) has to be aware of ninjas around. He just can’t go outside by himself.”
