Tickets to All-Star FanFest and All-Star Sunday now on sale

Tickets to All-Star FanFest and All-Star Sunday are now on sale.
And if fans act fast, they can purchase FanFest tickets at a discount.
From now until 10 a.m. Thursday, tickets to the five-day FanFest, which will be held at the Miami Beach Convention Center, can be purchased for $10 each. After that, tickets are $35 for adults and $30 for children 12 and under.
The event in past years has attracted an average of about 100,000 fans over the five days, according to MLB spokeswoman Jackie Secaira-Cotto.
According to MLB, FanFest “is the world’s largest interactive baseball theme park” with more than 40 attractions, including artifacts from the Baseball Hall of Fame and autograph sessions with current and former players.
Tickets also went on sale MLB All-Star Sunday, which includes All-Star Futures Game and All-Star All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game. Tickets to All-Star Sunday start at $80 and go up.
Tickets can be purchased at allstargame.com and marlins.com, or by calling 1-888-FanFest. Discounted tickets to FanFest can only be purchased online using the promo code FFAS.
This year’s All-Star Game will be held at Marlins Park on July 11, with the Home Run Derby set for July 10.
