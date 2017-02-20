Fish Bytes

February 20, 2017 10:19 AM

Locke on no-throw status with biceps tendinitis

Fish Bytes

Clark Spencer brings you the latest news and nuggets about the Miami Marlins

By Clark Spencer

cspencer@miamiherald.com

It happens every spring. No, it’s not the movie by that name we’re talking about here. It’s the little injuries that always seem to pop up early in spring training.

And the Marlins, like every other team, aren’t immune to them.

The first minor casualty: pitcher Jeff Locke, who is on no-throw status for a few days while he deals with left biceps tendinitis.

“Locke the other day came up a little tender in his throwing program, so we’ve stopped him for a couple of days,” said manager Don Mattingly during his morning briefing. “We just hope to make sure we stay on top of it, to calm it. I just want to get him calmed down before we get him back started again. We’ve got plenty of time.

Locke, one of the Marlins’ offseason free agent signings, is expected to start the season in the bullpen but could step into the rotation if injuries to any of the starters occurs.

He’s not the only one experiencing some early spring soreness.

Closer A.J. Ramos is dealing with soreness in his right leg, Mattingly said. But, unlike Locke, Ramos can continue to throw and was scheduled to throw live batting practice to hitters during today’s workouts.

Related content

Fish Bytes

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Aerial view of damage to Oroville Dam's main spillway after days of running at 100,000 cubic feet per second

View more video

Team Stats



» View more stats

Sports Videos