Locke on no-throw status with biceps tendinitis

It happens every spring. No, it’s not the movie by that name we’re talking about here. It’s the little injuries that always seem to pop up early in spring training.
And the Marlins, like every other team, aren’t immune to them.
The first minor casualty: pitcher Jeff Locke, who is on no-throw status for a few days while he deals with left biceps tendinitis.
“Locke the other day came up a little tender in his throwing program, so we’ve stopped him for a couple of days,” said manager Don Mattingly during his morning briefing. “We just hope to make sure we stay on top of it, to calm it. I just want to get him calmed down before we get him back started again. We’ve got plenty of time.
Locke, one of the Marlins’ offseason free agent signings, is expected to start the season in the bullpen but could step into the rotation if injuries to any of the starters occurs.
He’s not the only one experiencing some early spring soreness.
Closer A.J. Ramos is dealing with soreness in his right leg, Mattingly said. But, unlike Locke, Ramos can continue to throw and was scheduled to throw live batting practice to hitters during today’s workouts.
