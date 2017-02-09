Phelps wins salary arbitration case against Marlins

David Phelps notched his first win of the season, and spring training hasn’t even started.
On Thursday, Phelps won his salary arbitration case against the Marlins.
An independent arbitrator sided with Phelps, awarding him the $4.6 million salary figure he was seeking for the 2017 season.
The Marlins argued that Phelps should receive $4.325 million.
It’s not the first time Phelps and the Marlins have gone toe-to-toe in arbitration. In 2015, he lost his salary disagreement with the Marlins through the arbitration process.
Phelps has emerged as a key cog in the back end of the Marlins bullpen as a setup reliever.
But Phelps has proved his versatility by both starting and serving in long relief for the Marlins.
Comments