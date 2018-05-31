The Miami Hurricanes got this speedster to commit to #Surge19 UM recruiting class

It didn't take long for the University of Miami to secure its latest pledge from a high school football player.
Three-star speedster Damarius Good of Altamonte Springs Lake Brantley was offered a scholarship earlier in May and committed via Twitter to the Miami Hurricanes recruiting class of 2019 late Wednesday night, giving the Canes its 12th player for the class nicknamed #Surge19.
Good, 6-1 and 175 pounds, plays various positions at Lake Brantley, according to recruiting websites, including defensive back and running back and quarterback in an option offense. He will likely play defensive back in college.
Good is might fast, having run a 10.63 100-meters personal best in the FHSAA Class 4A District 2 competition April 11. He finished eighth at the state championships in the 200 meters with a 21.79.
Good and his mother made an unofficial visit to Miami on Wednesday and met coach Mark Richt and his staff.
"First, I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play this game,'' Good posted on Twitter. "I would like to thank my family and everyone who supported me throughout this process and pushed me to become a better player. Lastly I'd like to thank all the schools who offered me and gave me the opportunity to play at their school. I am blessed to say that I have made the decision to commit to the University of Miami!! #Surge19.''
Good told Canesport.com: "I'm really excited. This has happened really fast for me. It's a dream come true to commit to a big school like this.''
UM's 2019 recruiting class was ranked ninth as of Wednesday night by Rivals.com and 247Sports.
