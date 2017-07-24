No charges filed against Michael Irvin, and that’s good for UM football

University of Miami legendary receiver Michael Irvin is no doubt relieved, as likely is UM football coach Mark Richt.
Irvin will not be charged with sexual assault stemming from a case in March involving a 27-year-old woman in Fort Lauderdale.
Richt coaches Irvin’s son, tight end Michael Irvin II, and considers the elder Irvin a UM ambassador deserving of the highest respect from other Canes and top recruits around the nation.
Irvin was one of several UM greats who coached up about 200 top-rated high school players Saturday night at Paradise Camp.
WINZ radio talk-show host Andy Slater first reported Monday’s Irvin news.
Irvin, who lettered at the U from 1985 to 1987, is a three-time Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He grew up in Fort Lauderdale and played at St. Thomas Aquinas High, where Michael II also played.
Irvin adores the Hurricanes program, and lets everyone know it. He is a mesmerizing, inspirational speaker, completely engaging to chat with and hear.
This is what he told us Saturday, just minutes after Paradise Camp began:
“These young guys, all of us together, each guy lined up –Vince Wilfork, Jonathan Vilma, Jon Beason, all those guys – [and these recruits] heard of those guys. They know. Being in that room, you could see their eyes. You could see their eyes light up, you know, at what they have an opportunity to be part of.
Just being here, I love it. Just being here, I think it is important. Somebody said something in the room today, ‘You talk about all these other places. You go and dominate those places [but] you’re not going to eat up there. …This is Miami. You come be a part of something. You dominate here, you joking? You own Miami? We ain’t talking about owning no Tupaloo [Tuscaloosa] somewhere. This is Miami. There is no greater place to own. When you turn in and do it here, you dominate here, you own the world.
I love it. I love coming back. I just wanna be around the kids, man, just pass on to them what it was like when we stepped on these practice fields and how it became what it was, how proud we were to play for one another and how hard we worked against one another – how hard we worked against one another.’’
Irvin, who gave the final inspirational speech to the campers after the inaugural Paradise Camp in 2016, said that legendary UM safety Ed Reed would give the final address on Saturday night, but that he would “jump in’’ with his own heartfelt message if need be.
That, he did.
“We jump in if something hits you,’’ Irvin said. “That’s what we do. That’s what it is. Your heart starts tugging on you and pulling on you, you jump in and say something. That’s why we’re all here. We’re all here to share, give our knowledge about the game and share our experiences with these young men.’’
