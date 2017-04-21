UM coach Mark Richt wants crisp QB play, then some crispy chicken

2:20 What does space debris look like? Pause

1:03 Math professor uses formula to predict which MLB teams will make it to the playoffs

2:47 Black lawmakers call for Frank Artiles' expulsion

1:34 Protesters call for state senator Artiles' resignation

4:32 Sen. Frank Artiles apologizes for using racial slurs

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables

0:40 Shrinking agriculture industry fights to survive in South Florida

5:16 Mark Richt before final spring scrimmage

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities