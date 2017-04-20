Former UM basketball players: Where Are They Now?

Hey, Hurricane basketball fans, do you ever sit around and wonder whatever happened to Guillermo Diaz, the high-flying Puerto Rican former University of Miami guard? He’s playing in Argentina. What about center Reggie Johnson? He is averaging 20.1 points and 13.5 rebounds for a team called Mono Vampire Bangkok in Thailand (Now, THAT would be a cool jersey to have).
Shane Larkin? Trey McKinney Jones? Julian Gamble? Remember them?
The UM Sports Information Department compiled a list of former Canes in the pros around the world .... have fun going down memory lane....
NFL
Jimmy Graham: Seattle Seahawks
Former Canes hooper Jimmy Graham will begin his eighth season in September with the Seattle Seahawks. The four-time pro bowler caught six touchdowns on the last season and racked up 923 yards on 65 receptions, the second most on the team.
Erik Swoope: Indianapolis Colts
Erik Swoope completed this past season with the Indianapolis Colts. Swoope appeared in all 16 games last season, four as a starter. He added 15 receptions for 297 yards and one touchdown. He also averaged 19.8 yards per catch, third in the NFL among players with at least 15 catches. As he continues to become familiar with everything on the field, he will make an even bigger contribution in the following seasons.
NBA D-League
Trey McKinney Jones: Fort Wayne Mad Ants (D-League)
Trey McKinney Jones has appeared in 47 games this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the Indiana Pacers D-League affiliate. The leader in minutes per game at 35.3, Jones is recording 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. He is hitting 47.3 percent of his shots from the field and 84.4 percent at the line. The Mad Ants clinched a playoff spot after defeating the Long Island Nets this week.
Overseas
Garrius Adams: KB Bashkimi Prizen (Kosovo)
Garrius Adams has joined KB Bashkimi Prizren of the Kosovo-SuperLeague in Kosovo. He is averaging 7.5 points per game shooting 71 percent from the field, along with 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.5 assists.
Rion Brown: Joensuum Kataja Basket (Finland)
Rion Brown is in the starting five for Joensuun Kataja Basket in Finland. Brown is leading the team with 18.6 points per contest. Brown is contributing 6.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists while leading the team in 3-point percentage, converting on a scorching 46 percent of his attempts. He also leads the team in free throws, making 23 of his 24 attempts.
Ivan Cruz Uceda: Cafes Candelas Breogan Lugo (Spain)
Ivan Cruz Uceda is starting at the four for Cafes Candelas Breogan Lugo in Spain. Cruz Uceda has played in 28 games this year averaging nine points and six boards in 18 minutes per contest.
Guillermo Diaz: San Lorenzo de Almagra (Argentina)
Guillermo Diaz is part of the lethal backcourt for San Lorenzo de Almagra in Argentina. Diaz starts at the two and averages 11 points, shooting over 61 percent from the floor, an impressive mark for a guard. He is also shooting 90 percent from the free-throw line, converting on 45 of his 50 attempts.
Julian Gamble: Telekom Baskets Bonn (Germany)
Julian Gamble starts at center for Telekom Baskets Bonn based in Germany. Appearing in 26 games, Gamble is averaging 12 points while also ripping down six rebounds, a mark that leads the team. He and his team are currently in search of a championship title, as they continue to advance through the semi-final round. In Gamble’s last appearance on the court, he helped his team by posting 26 points, the highest among both teams.
Malcolm Grant: KK Tajfun Sentijur (Slovenia)
Malcolm Grant starts for KK Tajfun Sentjur in Solvenia. Grant leads the team in points averaging 12.8 per game while also shooting a scorching 51 percent from distance. He is also shooting 92.4 percent from the free throw line.
Tonye Jekiri: Bandirma Kirmizi (Turkey)
Tonye Jekiri is playing his first pro year with Bandirma Kirmizi in Turkey. Jekiri is all over the glass, posting an average of nine rebounds per game, a mark that leads the team. Jekiri has played in all 30 games this season adding 11 points per game on 61 percent shooting.
Reggie Johnson: Mono Vampire Bangkok (Thailand)
Reggie Johnson starts at the five for Mono Vampire Bangkok. Averaging a double-double with 20.1 points and 13.5 boards per contest, Johnson is a force to be reckoned with in the paint. He is also averaging 2.8 assists per game, second best for his team.
DeQuan Jones: Lille Metropole Basket (France)
DeQuan Jones mans the starting small forward position for Lille Metropole Basket in France. Jones leads the team in scoring posting 17.1 points per game while adding 4.8 rebounds. He has played in 21 games this season.
Kenny Kadji: Trabzonspor Medical Park Basketbol (Turkey)
Kenny Kadji has played in all 22 games this year for Trabzonspor Medical Park Basketbol in Turkey, starting at the power forward position. Kadji contributes 14.7 points and six rebounds per game while shooting 60 percent from the field. He also leads the team in blocks, averaging 1.4.
Donnavan Kirk: Fukuoka Rizing (Japan)
Donnavan Kirk is starting at power forward and posting 10.4 points per game while adding six boards. Kirk has been a lethal from downtown converting on 42 percent of his 3-point attempts.
Shane Larkin: Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz (Spain)
Shane Larkin starts at point guard for Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz in Spain. A true floor general, Larkin leads the team in scoring, assists, and steals with 14.3, 5.2, and 1.7 respectively. Larkin has also converted on 85 of his 93 free throw attempts marking a stellar 91.4 percent from the line.
Angel Rodriguez: Cholet (France)
Angel Rodriguez is the starting point guard for Cholet, a French Team. Rodriguez dishes out 2.8 assists per game, and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game, while also scoring 9.9 points per outing. Rodriguez also does significant damage from the charity stripe, shooting an impressive 87 percent from the line. He leads the team in steals, averaging 1.2 per game. Rodriguez has played in all 24 games for Cholet.
Durand Scott: Enel Basket Brindisi (Italy)
Durand Scott starts at the three for Enel Basket Brindisi in Italy. Scott is dropping 16.1 points per game, the second highest total on the team. In addition, he is totaling six rebounds and three assists. In his last appearances, Scott is currently in the playoffs and in his last appearance, led the team in points, scoring 18, while grabbing seven rebounds, also a team-high.
