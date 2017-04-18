UM quarterback Jack Allison back throwing during individual drills

Hard to believe there are only two University of Miami football spring practice sessions remaining after today’s is over.
Here’s what we saw during our media viewing Tuesday (five minutes of stretch and about 10 minutes of individual position drills):
▪ Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who hurt his right shoulder when he was sacked and slammed to the ground at the first scrimmage April 8 — stretched with the other players, then threw passes among the other quarterbacks during individual drills. A couple of them lined up side by side and would throw to a couple other QBs about 20-25 yards away — today it was diagonally.
This was the first morning we saw Allison in action during media viewing, though some of us saw him on the field with the other QBs pre-stretch (without ball in his hand) last week, before he quickly exited inside as the media was allowed on Greentree.
The order of quarterbacks in individual drills, which is how they began spring practice on March 21 and does not necessarily coincide with the pecking order that coach Mark Richt has in his mind: Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, Allison and Cade Weldon. Walk-on redshirt junior Vincent Testaverde, who actually had the best numbers in last Saturday’s scrimmage ( 6 of 9 for 98 yards and “one long [touchdown] bomb’’ — 65 yards long — to DeeJay Dallas,’’ according to Richt that day, wasn’t there during our viewing period. He likely has class.
▪ The offensive line was up and at ‘em and fiery after a couple days off, the starters making the “MOD SLED’’ (as is written on the side of each individual sled attached by metal to make it one piece) slide up Greentree Field in a hurry. The first-team O-line is the same as it has been for a couple or more weeks: left tackle Kc McDermott, left guard Trevor Darling, center Tyler Gauthier, right guard Navaughn Donaldson and right tackle Tyree St. Louis.
The second-team offensive line today was. left to right, 6-7, 300-pound LSU transfer and redshirt sophomore George Brown; 6-6, 300-pound early enrollee true freshman Zach Dykstra, 6-5, 295-pound sophomore Hayden Mahoney, 6-4, 316-pound redshirt junior Jahair Jones and 6-6, 298-pound redshirt sophomore Bar Milo.
Will have more later.
