Eye on the U

Eye on the U

The latest about the University of Miami Hurricanes

Eye on the U

April 17, 2017 10:04 AM

UM football recruiting hits another jackpot

By Susan Miller Degnan

sdegnan@miamiherald.com

As University of Miami tight ends coach Todd Hartley more or less said in his own words on Easter Sunday: The Hurricanes have hit the jackpot again.

Four-star tight end Brevin Jordan, who plays for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High and is rated by Rivals.com and the 247Sports composite rankings as the nation’s third-best at his position for the recruiting class of 2018, enthusiastically gave his pledge to Miami on social media Sunday.

“MIAMI FOOTALL IS A CLASS ACT,’’ Jordan tweeted. “THE LEGACY CONTINUES, 110% Committed to play Football in Paradise For the University of Miami. #TEU.’’

Jordan, listed as 6-3 and 230 pounds by Rivals and 6-3, 257 by ESPN.com (ESPN rates him second in the nation), last Tuesday attended a UM spring practice. CaneSport.com posted a photo of him standing next to NFL-bound tight end David Njoku – Njoku pointing to Gorman as the high-schooler threw up the U.

“It’s Easter Sunday and I wanted to check out everybody but in my heart and my mom’s heart we both knew it was going to be Miami, so I committed,’’ Jordan told CaneSport. “They’re Tight End U — they have a great tradition. They go to their tight ends all the time, and I’m a tight end that wants to go to the NFL.’’

Max Preps lists Gorman’s receiving numbers last season as 27 catches for 501 yards and nine touchdowns, an 18.6-yard-per catch average as a junior.

ESPN.com’s scouting report of Jordan says he “explodes off the line’’ and that he is a “fluid athlete with the body control to make difficult catches away from his frame. Possesses strong, natural hands. Not afraid to mix it up in the run game as a blocker.’’

Within about 15 minutes of Jordan’s tweet, Hartley, who reportedly recruited Jordan heavily the past year, posted his own tweet showing a computer-generated illustration of a slot machine (remember, Jordan is from Las Vegas) with three ‘U’s across the board.

“JACKPOT BABY!!!,’’ Hartley posted. “#TEU just hit it BIG with a DINGER from the West Coast! #Storm18 rolling 7’s all across the country.’’

Coach Mark Richt followed with his own celebratory tweet – “Tight End U is alive and well!! U Family!!’’ and even former quarterback Brad Kaaya got in the fun.

“Glad to see @Brevinjordan made the right decision,’’ Kaaya tweeted, with a thumbs up emoji afterward.

UM’s class of 2018 now has 16 commits, 10 of them rated as four-star players and one, running back Lorenzo Lingard, rated five stars.

UM Hurricanes coach Mark Richt reviews scrimmage

Miami football coach Mark Richt discusses first spring scrimmage and how the QBs did on April 8, 2017.

Susan Miller Degnan sdegnan@miamiherald.com

 

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Wildfire rages at wildlife reserve on Georgia-Florida line

View More Video

Team Stats



Team Stats


» View more stats

Sports Videos