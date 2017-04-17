UM football recruiting hits another jackpot

As University of Miami tight ends coach Todd Hartley more or less said in his own words on Easter Sunday: The Hurricanes have hit the jackpot again.
Four-star tight end Brevin Jordan, who plays for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High and is rated by Rivals.com and the 247Sports composite rankings as the nation’s third-best at his position for the recruiting class of 2018, enthusiastically gave his pledge to Miami on social media Sunday.
“MIAMI FOOTALL IS A CLASS ACT,’’ Jordan tweeted. “THE LEGACY CONTINUES, 110% Committed to play Football in Paradise For the University of Miami. #TEU.’’
Jordan, listed as 6-3 and 230 pounds by Rivals and 6-3, 257 by ESPN.com (ESPN rates him second in the nation), last Tuesday attended a UM spring practice. CaneSport.com posted a photo of him standing next to NFL-bound tight end David Njoku – Njoku pointing to Gorman as the high-schooler threw up the U.
“It’s Easter Sunday and I wanted to check out everybody but in my heart and my mom’s heart we both knew it was going to be Miami, so I committed,’’ Jordan told CaneSport. “They’re Tight End U — they have a great tradition. They go to their tight ends all the time, and I’m a tight end that wants to go to the NFL.’’
Max Preps lists Gorman’s receiving numbers last season as 27 catches for 501 yards and nine touchdowns, an 18.6-yard-per catch average as a junior.
ESPN.com’s scouting report of Jordan says he “explodes off the line’’ and that he is a “fluid athlete with the body control to make difficult catches away from his frame. Possesses strong, natural hands. Not afraid to mix it up in the run game as a blocker.’’
Within about 15 minutes of Jordan’s tweet, Hartley, who reportedly recruited Jordan heavily the past year, posted his own tweet showing a computer-generated illustration of a slot machine (remember, Jordan is from Las Vegas) with three ‘U’s across the board.
“JACKPOT BABY!!!,’’ Hartley posted. “#TEU just hit it BIG with a DINGER from the West Coast! #Storm18 rolling 7’s all across the country.’’
Coach Mark Richt followed with his own celebratory tweet – “Tight End U is alive and well!! U Family!!’’ and even former quarterback Brad Kaaya got in the fun.
“Glad to see @Brevinjordan made the right decision,’’ Kaaya tweeted, with a thumbs up emoji afterward.
UM’s class of 2018 now has 16 commits, 10 of them rated as four-star players and one, running back Lorenzo Lingard, rated five stars.
