UM football recruiting class of 2018: Look what NCAA just approved

The University of Miami has the nation’s No. 1 football recruiting class for 2018.
The Hurricanes might be able to nab some of those gems for sure this Dec. 20 instead of the first Wednesday of February, 2018.
That’s because the NCAA’s Division I Council, which announced at its 2017 convention in January that UM athletic director Blake James will soon be the new chairman, announced Friday that it voted to approve an early college football three-day signing period.
And that is just one aspect of a substantial NCAA football recruiting model change that was approved Friday — including the allowance of a 10th assistant coach and elimination of two-a-day practices.
The early signing period will allow UM to grab some of those elite gems before they possibly bolt for another school, as is often the case for most football programs. Everyone knows how crazy and unpredictable it becomes the weeks leading up to the traditional signing day.
Mark Richt was historically against early signing periods, but he has since changed his mind.
“At this point I believe an early signing period, I’d like to see what would happen instead of wondering what would happen,” Richt said told 247Sports in an interview last November. “So I’m for it right now, okay, which is different than what I said in the past, and I would seriously consider to have one in the summer time along with one near the junior college signing date along with the normal time.
“I think to live through it and know if we’re blowing everything up and it’s a mistake, be ready to go back if it’s possible, but I think it’s to the point now I’d like to see how well it may work because there’s so many guys that get confused at the end, they flip here, they flip there, it’s happening all over the nation.”
