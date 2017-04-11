UM spring football practice notes, news from Tuesday media viewing

Some quick hits from the media viewing portion of University of Miami spring session No. 10 on Tuesday.

***Redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Allison, who sprained/separated his throwing shoulder (right) at the first scrimmage Saturday, was not on Greentree Field.

*** Defensive tackle Gerald Willis (knee) was stretching with the team for the first time this spring. However, Willis did not work out with his position group afterward, instead likely rehabbing inside. Willis, listed as 6-4 and 285 pounds, played in nine games last season and had 19 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and two pass breakups.

***Running back Trayone Gray (knee) was out there stretching AND working on individual drills with his position group.

***Running back Robert Burns (shoulder) was nowhere to be seen on Greentree Field.

***And a surprise visit to practice by former Miami mayor Manny Diaz, the proud dad of Hurricanes defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, Jr. I asked him what he tought. “Looking good!” he said. Diaz Sr. said he also visited practice last week.

*** The No. 3-rated tight end by 247Sports and Rivals.com, 6-3, 257-pound Brevin Jordan of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, visited practice today. Jordan has also been offered by Michigan, UCLA, USC and Arizona State, according to 247Sports.

SUSAN MILLER DEGNAN