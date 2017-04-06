UM football Day 8: ‘U’ don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone

Good Thursday morning – and smokin’ hot, as Mark Richt might say.
Some quick takes from our 10 minutes or so (outside of stretch) of media viewing during University of Miami spring practice No. 8:
▪ Running back Robert Burns (shoulder, first reported by Peter Ariz of CanesInsight.com, and seemingly confirmed today by InsidetheU’s Chris Stock, who reported that Burns “had a large brace on his left shoulder’’ when he was helped off a cart “and into the Hecht Athletic Center”) is not at practice for the fourth straight session. We don’t talk to Richt today, but do get to speak to offensive coordinator Thomas Brown and defensive coordinator Manny Diaz. Richt told us Tuesday that Burns was getting checked by doctors in the past couple of days.
▪ The punting is more than a little iffy at this point, with walk-on sophomore Jack Spicer doing most of it during practice until scholarship recipient Zach Feagles arrives this summer. There have been enough shanks or errant kicks to not get punt returners such as Dionte Mullins and Deejay Dallas better practice. You know what they say about, ‘‘You don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.’’ Second-team All-ACC Justin Vogel (43.8-yard average last season, with 25 punts inside the 20-yard line), who for sure will end up in an NFL camp, will be greatly missed.
“No. 16 [Vogel] was pretty good, wasn’t he?’’ special teams coordinator Todd Hartley told us Tuesday after practice. “He was the best punter I have ever been around. …Jack has done a great job getting the reps he can get. After Jack it is kind of like a hodgepodge of kickers.’’
▪ The first-team offensive line shift we saw during media viewing Saturday was still being used: left to right Kc McDermott, Trevor Darling, Tyler Gauthier, Navaughn Donaldson and Tyree St. Louis.
▪ The quarterback rotation remains the same: Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, Jack Allison and Cade Weldon. Vincent Testaverde wasn’t there while we were watching, but he was expected to arrive later.
▪ 247Sports (and multiple other recruiting sites) has reported that three-star “athlete/cornerback/running back’’ 2018 commit Jalen Patterson of Belleview (Florida) High has “parted ways’’ with the Hurricanes, leaving 15 commits in that class, which is still rated No. 1 in the nation.
Will be back later.
Comments