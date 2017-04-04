Encouraging for UM: offensive tackle Sunny Odogwu in uniform at stretch

Sunny Odogwu, the Miami Hurricanes offensive tackle whose demeanor is the same as his first name, was in full uniform and pads during media viewing of the stretch period of practice.
Odogwu, listed as 6-8 and 322 pounds, is a redshirt senior from Ezeagu, Nigeria, via Hargrave Military Academy. Tuesday was the first time we saw Odogwu out there even stretching with the others.
Odogwu’s broken lower-left leg was sustained on the first of back-to-back sack plays by FSU in the fourth quarter of the Oct. 8 Florida State at UM game last season. It looked severe when the Miami Herald reviewed replays from the ABC telecast. Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, a 6-1, 312-pound junior, got past UM center Nick Linder, made the sack, then fell on the back of Odogwu’s lower left leg and ankle —Linder falling with them and Odogwu’s ankle bending unnaturally.
Replacing Odogwu back then was 6-5, 305-pound sophomore Tyree St. Louis, who played a lot last season because Odogwu “has had some knee issues in the past,” Richt said back in October, specifically a torn MCL in his right knee that got surgically repaired in mid-December 2015.
Also stretching Tuesday, for the second time during media viewing, was center Nick Linder, who is rehabbing from a shoulder injury.
Both Linder and Odogwu went inside the facility with other rehabbing players.
▪ As expected, early-enrollee running back Robert Burns was not at practice Tuesday. Coach Mark Richt confirmed on Saturday that he was injured, but did not specify the injury.
▪ The quarterback order on Tuesday appeared to be the same: Malik Rosier, Evan Shirreffs, Jack Allison, Vincent Testaverde and Cade Weldon.

