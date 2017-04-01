‘Dangerously thin’ UM tailback corps without Robert Burns again. And O-line news.

Another beautiful morning at Greentree Field for Miami Hurricanes spring practice No. 6.
Here’s what I noticed:
▪ Early-enrollee running back Robert Burns, listed as 5-11 and 215 pounds out of Gulliver Prep, was missing from practice for the second session in a row.
On Thursday, the last time the Canes practiced, Burns, according to InsidetheU.com, was carted off before media was allowed to enter, and missed the entire practice. We did not get to speak to Mark Richt after Thursday’s practice, but running backs coach Thomas Brown, who also serves as the offensive coordinator, told us, “He’s doing fine. He’ll be OK,” without expounding.
When asked if Burns was injured, Brown added, “I don’t address injuries.”
Peter Ariz of CanesInsight.com says Burns is nursing a dislocated shoulder, is wearing a sling and watching the latter part of today’s practice. We will ask Richt about it soon.
Last Saturday, March 25, Richt talked about the running back position and expressed his concern about depth this spring, which now has nine sessions left after today.
“That’s the biggest thing for me – we’re dangerously thin at the position,” Richt said a week ago, when Burns was still practicing. “If one guy got hurt we’d really be in trouble at this moment. We’re still trying to possibly get some more help at that position before camp starts.
“I like what I see. Mark [Walton] is a machine. Mark loves football. He loves to compete. He loves to do things right. If you just watch him practice, either as a coach, a player or a fan, you’d love it because he’s just that way every day.
“Then you’ve got Burns learning, you’ve got Travis [Homer] knowing more but getting more opportunity. And Crispian Atkins is our fourth-team guy right now, a walk-on who’s really a very quality walk-on and doing a really good job.”
Burns was injured most of his senior year at Gulliver, carrying the ball only nine times.
It’s evident that 5-11, 195-pound Homer, out of West Palm Beach Oxbridge Academy, is now the No. 2 back this spring. Homer is a significant talent.
The wear and tear on running backs could take its toll during the spring. We will ask Richt about that after he speaks later today.
▪ Running back Trayone Gray (ACL rehab) was stretching with the running backs today, but he did not take part later during our media session.
▪ Usual center Nick Linder (shoulder rehab), who has been out of spring practices during our media sessions, was seen stretching with the O-linemen today. However, in the next portion we’re allowed to see, Linder was not there.
▪ Interesting development on the offensive line today. First team today was Kc McDermott (who had been playing right guard) at left tackle, Trevor Darling at left tackle, Tyler Gauthier at center, true freshman Navaughn Donaldson (who had been playing right tackle) at right guard and Tyree St. Louis at right tackle.
At second-team Saturday was George Brown at left tackle, Hayden Mahoney at left guard, Justin Goldberg center (he’s listed as a redshirt junior walk-on out of Cypress Bay High), Zach Dykstra at right guard and Jahair Jones at right tackle.
