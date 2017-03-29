It’s Pro Day at the U: Miami Hurricanes performing for NFL coaches

Today is special for 15 former Hurricanes football players from the University of Miami.
It’s Pro Day.
Nine former Miami Hurricanes got the coveted opportunity to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month in Indianapolis. But the others, and indeed, all 15 of these Canes, treasure this chance today to perform for NFL coaches, general managers, scouts — you name it — on the field at which they toiled, perfected their craft for years and ultimately became a member of what they consider a family.
“I like it when former players come, period,’’ UM coach Mark Richt said Tuesday after spring practice No. 4. “A lot of the guys who just finished up and are getting ready for Pro Day are hanging around here for their Pro Day. We always welcome former players to come, the pros who work out here in the offseason or if they’re finished with their football careers and just want to come back and check out a practice and be around family. We love it.”
These NFL types are always intrigued with the Miami program. One look at the roster of NFL players from UM, past and present, and it’s obvious they should be.
Media members are not allowed to be inside during physical testing in the weight room.
The day was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with registration and interviews with NFL coaches and scouts, followed by drills on Greentree Field, which include the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 60-yard shuttle and three-cone drill.
Here are the following former Canes scheduled to participate today. I wish them all a fabulous showing:
S Jamal Carter
CB Adrian Colbert
WR Stacy Coley
TE/DE Standish Dobard
CB Corn Elder
LB Jermaine Grace
OL Danny Isidora
S Rayshawn Jenkins
QB Brad Kaaya
WR Malcolm Lewis
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
TE David Noku
P Justin Vogel
FB Marquez Williams
RB Joe Yearby
