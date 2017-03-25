Remember these three new UM names. Mark Richt is not forgetting.

Freshmen anyone?
Mark Richt sounds like he’s liking these three early-enrollee true freshmen a whole lot. Remember their names, because Richt certainly isn’t forgetting. Richt gushed about all three on Saturday after Day Three of spring practice.
▪ 6-6, 350-pound Navaughn Donaldson, out of Miami Central High and put at first-team right tackle right out of the gate last Tuesday on the first day of spring football:
“Well, it’s only one play but we ran a power, it’s just called power. But when you have a power you have a tackle and a guard side by side and if there’s a guy in the middle, a defender, he’s called the three technique. We call it a deuce block where we double the three to the backside backer.
“Well, Navaughn [Donaldson] was the tackle over here and his job is to knock that three technique into the guard and then go off to the backside backer. We use the term, we like to get ‘movement’ on the three. He just washed it all the way down, went up and fitted up on the linebacker. It’s just one play but it was just a great example of when he knows what he’s doing and does it right, he’s got a chance to be pretty good. I did notice that.”
▪ 6-4, 235-pound defensive end Jonathan Garvin out of Lake Worth High:
“The other guy I noticed…is [Jonathan] Garvin. He really looks good…I’d peek out the window in my office to the weight room and see him doing some lifts. Very impressive for a long, thin kid. He’s going to grow so much more. But he’s got a natural strength about him for a relatively thin guy, that’s impressive. And even for a guy that’s really long, certain lifts are made for shorter guys that don’t have to move the weight as far. He just really is a good athlete, got a little power to him. I haven’t really noticed a whole lot in practice because I haven’t been watching him that close today. I didn’t see him in pads today but I like what he’s doing.”
▪ 5-10, 200-pound receiver/athlete DeeJay Dallas out of Brunswick (Georgia) Glynn Academy: “DeeJay is doing some good things. One thing I really like about him is he will reach out and snatch the ball. So many kids will let the ball come to their body, catch it in their body. So, what happens if you catch it in your body and the defender is behind you? He’ll swipe it from behind you. But if you reach out here and snatch the ball, that DB’s hands are back here somewhere. You keep him away from the ball when you reach out and snatch it. That skill alone – if they don’t have it, it’s hard to teach. He’s already got that. He’s got to learn what to do. He’s got good quicks, he’s smart, he loves football, too. He’ll do fine.”
